The report prepared by the senior British official Sue Gray is only 12 pages long, but in it she points out that there were “failures of leadership and judgment” in Downing Street about the parties held at the UK Government headquarters during the pandemic. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at the center of the scandal, apologized after seeing the document and promised to learn the lessons.

“I’m sorry”, were the first words of Boris Johnson to the deputies after receiving the administrative report from Sue Gray.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of Downing Street and the Cabinet Office at different times. Some events should not have been allowed,” official Sue Gray concluded in the text.

“I understand it and I will fix it,” the premier told the House of Commons on January 31, promising administrative changes to his Downing Street operation.

The long-awaited report into the details of the Downing Street party scandal known as ‘Partygate’ states that: “At least some of the meetings in question represent a serious breach not only of the high standards expected of those who work in within the Government, but also of the standards expected of the entire British population at that time.







A policeman walks in front of Downing Street on the same day that the Metropolitan Police chief announced an investigation into social gatherings in confinement. London, UK, January 25, 2022. © EFE / Andy Rain

Although it is only a preliminary version of the report, it contains specific details that further complicate Johnson’s mandate.

With AP and Reuters