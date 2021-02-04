“We cannot be spectators of the attempt to exterminate a population group,” urged Nus Ghani in the Westminster Parliament. The conservative MP, of Pakistani origin, raised in the Commons the situation of Uighur women in the Chinese “detention camps” and urged the British Government to investigate the allegations and act to prevent more “mass rapes and forced sterilizations.” Ghani read the harsh testimony of a victim of the indoctrination regime revealed by the BBC in a report published this week on the persecution of ethnic and religious minorities in the Xinjiang Autonomous District.

“They had an electric baton, I didn’t know what it was, they pushed it into my genital tract and tortured me with electric shocks,” Ghani read. He cited the confession of Tursunay Ziawudun, one of those interviewed by the BBC in his “chilling” report, as recognized by the Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Nigel Adams. The women describe a regimen of “systematic sexual assault and torture” as well as experimentation with “vaccines and pills.”

The Chinese Embassy in London denies the accusations and accuses the BBC of spreading “false information”. “There are no re-education centers,” said the spokesman for the legation. The Foreign Ministry noted, in turn, that China is recognized for “progress in the province in counterterrorism, protection of religious freedom and promotion of growth.”

Independent investigations question the official version in this region of northwestern China, bordering Kazakhstan. In the final hours of Donald Trump’s presidency, the United States accused China of “genocide and crimes against Humanity” in its campaign of repression of the Muslim Uighur ethnic group. This Thursday, the State Department spokesman echoed the report, which reveals “atrocities that move the conscience.”

For his part, the British Secretary of State called on Beijing to confront the truth. “If China wants to dispute this evidence, it must allow access to the province, without restrictions, by the UN or another independent body,” challenged Adams. The head of Asian affairs agreed that the statements collected by the BBC prove “serious human rights violations against Uighurs and other minorities in Xinjiang.”

Forced labor



The conservative executive last month imposed a veto on imports that may be linked to the forced labor of the Uighur people. The ministerial position reiterated this Thursday that said ban will ensure that “no British organization can be an accomplice or benefit from human rights violations in the region.” But he did not agree to the opposition’s request to increase pressure on China with sanctions on those responsible for the policy of assimilation of the majority culture.

Relations between London and Beijing have been strained by protests in Hong Kong and complaints from minorities. London broke the extradition treaty and has guaranteed free entry and an accelerated path of nationalization to people entitled to a British overseas passport, some five million. The latest turn of the screw occurred this Thursday with the cancellation, by the telecommunications regulator, of the broadcast license in the United Kingdom that the English channel associated with Chinese state television had. The Ofcom agency argued that it is controlled by the Communist Party.