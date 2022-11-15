Carlos Rocha, from the Voto Legal Institute, tells “Poder360” that the version of the document that circulated on the holiday is “obsolete”

The president of the Legal Vote Institute (IVL), Carlos Rocha, said this Tuesday (15.Nov.2022) that the circulating version of the report on ballot boxes contracted by the Liberal Party, Jair BolsonaroIt is “obsolete” and does not match the final version. The text, published by the news site the antagoniststates that the PL will ask for the annulment of the 2022 election.

“The PL inspection work ends in December, it is in progress. The reports of the previous phases, with a final version, were delivered to the PL and the TSE. No final report version of the new phases has yet been released. We have ongoing studies. The version published by Antagonista is obsolete and is not signed by anyone”, said Carlos Rocha to Power360🇧🇷

According to the publication, the document would be signed by Carlos Rocha and the vice president of the IVL, Márcio Abreu, an electronic engineer, and by the associate member Flávio Gottardo de Oliveira, an aeronautical engineer, both trained at the Instituto Tecnológico da Aeronáutica (ITA).

The report –not yet validated by the authors themselves and whose final version is not even ready– circulated on the networks during the holiday of the Proclamation of the Republic, marked by demonstrations against the election. according to “technical report”, it would not be possible to validate results of 5 ballot box models.



“Studies are ongoing. The published version is not the final one”, said Carlos Rocha

On November 8, a Tuesday, the president of the PL, Valdemar Costa Neto, was asked if the acronym would support Bolsonaro if he questions the result of the elections, Valdemar stated that the Chief Executive is “captain” of the party. 🇧🇷Bolsonaro is our captain, we will follow him in whatever it takes“, said. He also stated that at the time the acronym did not intend to question the TSE (Superior Electoral Court).

Valdemar did not directly answer whether he recognized the result of the election for president. He defended waiting for the presentation of the report produced by military technicians on the electoral process. The Ministry of Defense sent the document to the TSE on Wednesday, 1 day later (Nov 9).

🇧🇷Difficult [reconhecer]🇧🇷 we’ll have to wait for the Army report tomorrow“, said. 🇧🇷We have to wait for the Ministry of Defense🇧🇷

The inspection report produced by military technicians on the electoral process in the 1st and 2nd rounds ruled out “nonconformity” from the comparison of ballot papers. However, the 63-page report prepared by the Defense said it was not possible to state that the electronic voting system is exempt from the influence of a “eventual” malicious code that could alter its operation. No specific case was shown.