Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal (Connecticut), a member of the U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, said Americans will be “shocked” and “horrified” by the release of the interim report into the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump. In an interview with Fox Newsthe congressman said that the bipartisan document, which should be made public next week, will reveal security failures by those involved in protecting the Republican candidate.

On Thursday (12), the acting director of the US Secret Service, Ronald Rowe, updated senators on the progress of the investigations in a closed-door meeting. The content of the conversation was not disclosed.

“I think the American people will be shocked, surprised and horrified by what we will report to them about the Secret Service’s failures in this assassination attempt on the former president. But I think they should also be shocked and surprised by the failure of the Department of Homeland Security to be as forthcoming, candid and forthright as they should have been in terms of providing information,” Blumenthal told the Associated Press. Fox News.

A newspaper report Washington Post on Friday (13), which heard from two senior government officials on condition of anonymity, reported that national and local Secret Service agents “had an alarmingly sloppy strategy to prevent a potential shooter from having a clear view of the Republican presidential candidate at the July 13 rally in Butler [na Pensilvânia]”.

According to the Postlocal police were never instructed by agents to secure the roof of the building used by the shooter. Furthermore, investigations indicate that the Secret Service radio room, used to monitor potential threats, had no way of receiving real-time alerts from local police patrolling the outer perimeter.

The report also reveals that the Butler police alert about a suspicious man at the rally before Trump arrived was not widely broadcast on Secret Service radio. The direction was reportedly for local counter-snipers to text a photo of the man “who was behaving strangely near the AGR building.” [onde o corpo do atirador Thomas Matthew Crooks foi posteriormente encontrado] and carrying a rangefinder” to just one Secret Service employee.

Democratic Senator Gary Peters (Michigan) explained to Fox News The report, which will be released soon, is only an interim document, as “there is much more information that we need to find.” “We hope that once this report is released, we will be able to obtain the additional information needed to have a full account of what happened, as well as steps for what we need to do in the future to ensure that this never happens again.”