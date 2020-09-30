Brussels publishes for the first time a report on the rule of law in all 27 EU countries. So there are problems in several countries.

BRUSSELS taz | Hungary and Poland are not the only “sinners” when it comes to the rule of law in the EU. Other countries like Bulgaria, Romania, Croatia and Slovakia are also struggling with the independence of the judiciary and the media. This emerges from the first report on the rule of law in all 27 member states, which the EU Commission presented in Brussels on Wednesday.

The report is the prelude to an annual inspection – in Brussels one speaks of a “constitutional TÜV”. However, the “approval” is not withdrawn from any EU country. Rather, it is about objectifying the dispute over violations and conducting a “dialogue”, said Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders. Hungary criticized the fact that Brussels only pilloryed Eastern European countries, but ignored problems in the West.

Prime Minister Viktor Orbán demands recently even the resignation of the EU Commissioner Vera Jourova, who is responsible for fundamental valuesbecause they insulted Hungarians in an interview. Jourova took the opportunity to reject the allegations: “I have never insulted the Hungarian people.” At the same time, she reiterated her criticism of Orbán’s policy.

The Rule of Law report points to “systemic”, ie permanent and deeply rooted problems with the Hungarian judiciary and concerns about the takeover of independent media by government-related companies. In some EU countries journalists are also exposed to “threats” and attacks, it said. In addition to Hungary, the Commission also names Bulgaria, Croatia, Slovenia and Spain.

The report also contains many blind spots. For example about police attacks in France

Germany gets away largely unscathed. The Commission does mention the debate on political directives from the State Ministers of Justice to public prosecutors. But she does not express any criticism. Germany has received several praise, for example for the planned better equipping of the judiciary or public debates on the rule of law and police attacks.

But the test report also contains many blind spots. The controversial interventions by the Spanish central government in the region of Catalonia, which is striving for autonomy, are not even mentioned. Police attacks in France during the yellow vest protests are also hidden. Even the national exemption rules for combating the corona pandemic do not appear – they pose numerous legal problems.

It also remains unclear how violations of the rule of law are to be eliminated. Many shortcomings have been known for years but have not been remedied. This also applies to Bulgaria and Romania, which are subject to special surveillance by Brussels because of the rampant corruption there. But even that didn’t do much.

The EU Commission is nevertheless optimistic. She not only wants to continue the previous largely ineffective proceedings against the “sinners”. Rather, it also relies on financial sanctions that could possibly be introduced soon. On Wednesday, the EU countries, against the votes of Hungary and Poland, approved a draft of the German Presidency that enables EU financial aid to be cut in the event of rule-of-law violations.

The draft was watered down compared to the proposal by the EU Commission. In the European Parliament he is therefore met with sharp criticism. Jourova was nevertheless satisfied. “I am very happy that the rule of law mechanism is being discussed,” she said. This will help Brussels in the fight against authoritarian governments.