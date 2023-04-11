There is shock in Mexican music due to the sudden death of Julián Figueroa, a renowned singer and actor who lost his life after suffering an acute myocardial infarction.

His death occurred last Sunday, April 9, in Mexico City and was confirmed by loved ones, who shared messages of condolences on their social networks.

The young man was the son of Joan Sebastian and Maribel Guardia, owner of the house in which the death occurred, after the singer stated that he had severe pain in his chest.

The Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office already has in its possession the complete report in which Figueroa’s last hours in the company of his wife and other relatives are detailed.

Julian Figueroa and Joan Sebastian. Photo: Instagram: @julian_f.f

According to the document, the 27-year-old man was at his mother’s house when He told his wife that he was going to lie down in his room for a while because he had severe chest pain.

Hours later, his partner went to the resting place and found that Figueroa’s body was unconscious.

Immediately, The woman contacted the Mexican emergency service and asked for medical help, which materialized with the arrival of unit 17 of the ‘Critical Care’ health service at 7:35 p.m.

Two paramedics got out of the ambulance. who provided priority care to the patient, but realized that he no longer had vital signs.

Police officers also went to the place who examined the body and They determined that he had no signs of violence.

It was for that reason that his death was registered with a health problem: acute myocardial infarction.

Julian Figueroa and Imelda Garza. Photo: Instagram: @imetunon

Imelda Garza, Figueroa’s wife, used her social networks to share a message and photos in the company of the singer, with whom he had a relationship of more than 9 years.

“I love you forever. You are in a better place with your dad and you leave me with a broken heart in a thousand pieces, but with many happy memories and many laughs, fly high amore”, is read in one of the messages shared by the Mexican.

