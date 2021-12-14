Singer Marco Borsato has been reported to have been sexually abused. The Central Netherlands Public Prosecution Service confirms this after reporting Tuesday in The Telegraph. According to a spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service, it concerns a report of “indecent assaults”. An investigation by the vice squad must show whether Borsato will be prosecuted. The investigation will certainly take a few more months, the spokesperson said. The Public Prosecution Service does not want to say anything about the report.

In a statement, in the hands of the ANP news agency, Borsato responded to the news. According to him, the report is “clearly a reaction” to the investigation that he requested from the Public Prosecution Service, after rumors about cross-border behavior by the singer have already appeared in recent weeks. “It is good that there is now a report, because it can then be involved in the investigation that I have requested. I look forward to the outcome of the investigation with confidence. As is known, I deny all allegations that I have only been able to hear so far through the press.”

According to The Telegraph was reported by a 22-year-old woman, who was 15 when the alleged sexual abuse began. The newspaper has been given access to the report and writes that Borsato touched the girl’s breasts and buttocks “numerous times” and with his hands “slid under her skirt and caressed between her legs”. The abuse allegedly took place from 2014 to 2019. In return for The Telegraph the woman said that Borsato was a close friend of her parents and acted as a kind of foster father for her after her own father died.

In recent weeks, rumors have been coming out about Borsato’s cross-border behavior via ‘juice channels’ on YouTube and Instagram. The singer initially did not respond, but shortly after the rumors it became known that he has withdrawn from War Child’s Christmas campaign and that a previously announced single from him will not be released for the time being. At the end of last week he responded through his lawyer Geert-Jan Knoops. He said that the singer has requested the Public Prosecution Service to investigate “the source of the evil”.