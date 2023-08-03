Police closed down three office buildings and evacuated people. This happened after reports of a possible active shooter, the channel reports NBC News. According to the spokesman, about two hundred police officers then searched all floors of the offices.

The police tweeted that officers are searching in and around the office building in response to “a worrying 911 call.” “Please stay away from the area as we are still investigating. We will continue to interact with the public here,” the tweet read.

A short time later, police said it was a false alarm. Capitol Police say on social media that the three Senate office buildings have been searched and nothing suspicious has been found. “It may have been a fake phone call,” a police spokesman told American media.

The United States Senate is in summer recess. Most politicians are therefore not in their offices.

#Report #shooter #Senate #offices #Washington #turns #false #alarm