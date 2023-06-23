The Practical Education Sector Council is continuing the report of ‘verbally and physically intimidating behaviour’ against former Minister Wiersma (Education, VVD), the organization said after his departure on Thursday. It concerns an incident between Wiersma and two employees during a conference on 25 years of Practical Education in Bussum on 12 June. The report to the Ministry of Education (OCW) on 14 June cost Wiersma his job as minister a week later.

After several employees and former employees spoke out in May about the minister’s regular tantrums, Wiersma had publicly promised to change his behaviour.

The sector council points it out her statement that she “did not seek media attention” about the incident or wanted”. Someone had the incident to The Telegraph leaked. “Our goal was first to have a conversation with the minister.” Now that the minister has resigned, the meeting will take place with an official from OCW. “Our employee deserves to be heard about the incident by the Ministry of Education, Culture and Science, which is why we now decide to follow the route of an official report,” the sector council said on Friday.

Nice commitments

“We will do this on behalf of the ministry,” says an OCW spokesperson. “The Secretary-General organizes that.” Wiersma had initially promised to speak to the employees involved herself, but “will not do so on our behalf”, according to OCW.

Despite the incident, the Sector Council for Practical Education says it “regrets” the departure of the minister. “In the last parliamentary debates and at our congress, we could count on a number of great promises from the minister for our students.” For example, Wiersma had said that the 30,000 students in practical education would receive a public transport card when they do an internship, just like students in MBO and in higher education.

Other organizations also find it “a pity” that Wiersma has stopped. Lobke Vlaming, director of Parents and Education, thinks it is “a great shame”. “A great loss for education,” she says. Parents can contact her organization with their questions about education. “He was the prime minister in times who managed to gain the trust of teachers and parents,” she says. According to Vlaming, Wiersma was known for really listening to people, talking to people from the field instead of about them. She, like other educational organizations, praises its focus on mastery of basic skills and mobile phone policy in schools.

‘Departure was inevitable’

The PO council, which represents the interests of school organizations in primary education, thanks Wiersma in a short response for his efforts. The VO council, which represents the interests of secondary schools, only wants to say at this stage that Wiersma’s departure is “inevitable given the publications”.

Lobke Vlaming does emphasize that “cross-border behavior is simply not possible and certainly not in this position”. “We hope that the policy he has initiated will be continued,” says Vlaming. “That we no longer fall back into the administrative apathy of the previous decades.”