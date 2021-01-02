Highlights: Corona report of 22 people of the same family in Prasuryapet area has come positive

A few days ago the family attended the funeral of a relative.

None of the family members have corona symptoms and all are in home isolation.

Hyderabad

Corona report of 22 people of the same family in Telangana’s Prasuryapet area has come out positive. Health department officials said that the family attended the funeral of a relative few days ago. During this time he was hit by the corona virus. None of the family members have symptoms of corona. All are placed in home isolation. It is a matter of relief that none of the infected have traveled by air. In such a situation, the probability of everyone getting infected with the new strain of corona is very less.

State Health Department officer K.K. Harshvardhan gave this information They reported that all the infected are in isolation at their home. We are monitoring their situation. The official also clarified that none of the family members had traveled by air and denied being infected with the new strain of the virus found in Britain. He told that a family member has TB disease and during his regular checkup, he was tested for corona virus, which came positive.

Involved in the funeral of a relative

The official said that as he attended the funeral of a relative, more people who were present there were also alerted. The Health Department then conducted a corona investigation of a group of 38 people, 22 of whom were found infected. This is the first incident after almost 4 months, in which such a large number of people from the same family have tested positive.

Officials said people gathered for the funeral had not followed measures such as social distancing. Samples from their neighbors have also been taken and sanitization of the area has also been done. Officials said there has been no community transmission of the virus.