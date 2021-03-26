France “closed its eyes to the preparation” of the genocide in Rwanda in 1994 and has an “overwhelming responsibility” in the slaughter of some 800,000 Tutsis, according to the report of a commission of historians delivered to President Macron on March 26. However, the text rules out the idea that the French country was complicit in the genocide.

France has a “set of overwhelming and damning responsibilities” in the Rwandan genocide, but it is not complicit in crimes against humanity. This is the conclusion of the 15 historians, gathered in the Duclert Commission, who had access to all the French archives on Rwanda.

They also note “the failure of France in Rwanda between 1990 and 1994” and the central role played by former French socialist president François Mitterrand. And this, “despite the warnings launched from Kigali, Kampala and Paris.”

Clarifying the role of Paris in the genocide

France “will continue its efforts” against impunity for those responsible for the genocide in Rwanda, President Emmanuel Macron reacted, according to AFP.

This long-awaited report is the fruit of the commission of 14 historians headed by Vincent Duclert. It was created in 2019 by the French president to clarify the role of Paris in the Rwandan genocide, offering them access to all French archives, some of which had never been opened for consultation before.

The report of the commission of historians chaired by Vincent Duclert highlights “the failure of France in Rwanda” between 1990 and 1994. © Ludovic Marin

27 years after the genocide of nearly 800,000 Tutsis by the Hutu regime, supported by Paris, this 1,200-page document is a fundamental step in the painful search for the truth.

“Is France an accessory to the Tutsi genocide? If this means a willingness to associate with the genocidal company, there is nothing in the files consulted to prove it. However, for a long time France was involved with a regime that encouraged racist massacres, ”the document states.

The committee also insists on the crucial responsibility of the president of the time, François Mitterrand. “This alignment with the Rwandan government is the result of the will of the head of state and the presidency of the Republic,” write the 14 historians. Mitterrand had “a strong, personal and direct relationship” with Hutu President Juvénal Habyarimana, they point out, and ignored the genocidal drift of his “racist, corrupt and violent” regime.

This relationship, together with “an ethnicist interpretation” of the situation in Rwanda, also justified “the delivery of considerable quantities of arms and ammunition to the Habyarimana regime, as well as the extensive participation of the French military in the training of the Rwandan Armed Forces. of the government”.

“Irregular administrative practices, circumvention of legal procedures and acts of intimidation”

The report also denounces “the existence of irregular administrative practices, parallel chains of communication and even command, circumvention of legal procedures and acts of intimidation”, a policy that was essentially decided at the Elysee and in Mitterrand’s inner circle.

The archives also accuse the French president of the time of having adopted “a binary scheme that opposed, on the one hand, the Hutu friend, embodied by President Habyarimana, and, on the other, the enemy described as” Ugandan-Tutsi “to designate to the RPF (Rwandan Patriotic Front), “the former Tutsi rebellion that ended the genocide.

In this file photo taken on October 7, 1982, French President François Mitterrand and Rwandan President Juvenal Habyarimana greet a crowd while Mitterrand was on an official visit to Rwanda. © Pierre Guillaud / AFP

Finally, at the time of the genocide, France “was slow to distance itself” from the interim government that was carrying out the massacre and continued to prioritize the RPF threat.

It “reacted belatedly” with the Turquesa operation, “which saved many lives, but not those of the vast majority of the Rwandan Tutsis exterminated in the first weeks of the genocide,” they add. Operation Turquoise was a military-humanitarian intervention launched by Paris under UN mandate between June and August 1994. Its detractors claim that in reality its objective was to support the Hutu government.

An important step in the deteriorating relations between Kigali and Paris

Although relations between Paris and Kigali have softened with the arrival to power of Emmanuel Macron in 2017, France’s role in Rwanda, long accused by Kigali of “complicity” in the genocide, has remained an explosive topic for more 25 years.

The publication of the report could mark an important step in the deteriorating relations, while Emmanuel Macron has illustrated his willingness to advance on some sensitive issues of memory.

On Friday, the Rwandan government said the report is an “important step towards a common understanding of France’s role” in the genocide.

According to the UN, some 800,000 people, mainly from the Tutsi minority, were killed in three months during the massacres that followed the attack on the plane of Hutu President Juvénal Habyarimana on April 6, 1994.

With AFP and local media