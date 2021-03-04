This Wednesday, March 3, it was four years since the launch of the Nintendo Switch. Since then, the hybrid console of the Japanese company has been a resounding success, positioning itself as one of the best systems in history.

However, with the arrival of Playstation 5 and from Xbox Series X | S to the market, the Switch it could lag in certain respects against the power of its rivals. It is because of that Nintendo is already preparing a new version of its popular console.

According to a report from the site Bloomberg, the Big N prepares the launch of a new Switch, which will have a screen Samsung OLED in its portable version and will have 4K resolution when mounted on your dock for TV mode.

We also recommend: Forget the Dualsense: PlayStation showed a banana control in a patent

The new Switch would be ready for Christmas

Although Nintendo did not comment on the matter, the report says that the new console will be revealed this year, hoping that it can respond to demand in time for the Christmas holidays.

Samsung, responsible for assembling this new 7-inch, 720p resolution display with OLED panels, will begin mass production in June, aiming to create nearly one million units in the first month. The displays would ship for assembly in July.

All this in order that Nintendo stay competitive against next-gen consoles from Sony Y Microsoft. Well, although the Switch has maintained a good sales rate, fans are still waiting for an upgrade or a Pro edition.

And although recently Nintendo denied the development of a new SwitchEverything seems to indicate the opposite, especially having involved Samsung in this adventure. According to Bloomberg, the OLED screen would consume less battery, offer better contrast and a faster response compared to the current liquid crystal display.

In addition, according to its sources, who preferred not to reveal themselves, it will now have a resolution in 4K in TV mode. This in order to end criticism of the graphics of your console, although it could generate more complications for developers, who struggle with the difference in resolutions between the television and portable modes.

Source.



