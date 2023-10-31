Nine civil servants from the House of Representatives have suffered emotionally from the working method of former House Speaker Khadija Arib. She did not allow herself to be held accountable for her behavior, nor did she apologize for raising her voice, a detective agency concluded after almost a year of investigation. Arib himself considers the investigation into anonymous accusations ‘an expression of underhanded politics’.

