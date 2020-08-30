The Brazilian superstar Neymar is said to have decided to end his contract with supplier Nike in favor of a partnership with Puma.
Actually, Neymar had extended his contract with Nike until 2022 in 2011, but the news portal of FC Santos Diário do Peixe reports that this year’s Champions League finalist now wants to break this agreement (via footyheadlines.com). The French actor and scene connoisseur Mohamed Bouhafsi also confirmed these reports.
The news agency too AFP announces that Nike and Neymar will go their separate ways.
Accordingly, Neymar is said to have now decided on the German-born sporting goods manufacturer Puma, which will thus design its own shoe collection. Nike has been equipping the world star since he was 13, apparently he now wants to change.
The US global corporation had already done without Neymar in the recently published promo video “Nothing can stop the sport” and preferred Cristiano Ronaldo and Kylian Mbappé as the draft horses. Presumably, when the video was being produced, they knew about Neymar’s imminent departure.
How Diário do Peixe announced, Neymar will announce his decision in the next few days, September 1 being the likely date.
Leave a Reply