Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

#UPDATES Nike says it has parted ways with Neymar, ending one of its most high-profile sponsorship deals a decade and a half after signing the star striker as a 13-year-old prodigy https://t.co/azGfARRRLy pic.twitter.com/awcJUw1L2e

#Neymar want to join cougar. He has ended his partnership with Nike!

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy