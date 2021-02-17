After Leon Goretzka and Thomas Müller, there is apparently the next corona case at FC Bayern. According to one report, Benjamin Pavard tested positive. The French defender will be out for two weeks.
At the Club World Cup in Dubai, Thomas Müller, previously Leon Goretzka, got it – now Benjamin Pavard has apparently also tested positive for COVID-19. That reports Sky. Pavard now has to go into a 14-day domestic quarantine.
The squad at the record champions will be even thinner. In terms of sport, Pavard recently played no role under head coach Hansi Flick.