Avatar: The Last Airbender It was an anime-like animation series of Nickelodeon who broke many molds 13 years ago and earned a place in the hearts of his fans. However, its live-action adaptations, spin-offs and sequels have not had the same luck. And, the new version of Netflix could suffer that fate.

Since the main creators of Avatar: The Last Airbender, Michael Dante Dimartino and Bryan Konietzko left the project in 2020 there has been much speculation about adapting Netflix. And, according to The GWW, there will be major changes regarding your characters that could disappoint. Specially for Aang, the protagonist.

Differences from the Netflix version of Avatar: The Last Airbender

Broadly speaking, the new adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender will have some similarity with the animated series (Aang has yet to beat the Fire nation to save the world). However now Aang he will be a child adopted by a kind and adorable family. He will have grown up with a mysterious and powerful gift that he will have to learn to handle.

For its part, Zuko will also have changes in Avatar: The Last Airbender. Your new personal conflict will have as its main theme Aang, but not as we saw in the series. Now, discover the powers of Aang and he knows that he will have to compete against him to be a key piece for a special project. His father tells him that if he can’t beat him, just don’t come home.

For the past of the brothers of the southern water tribe of Avatar: The Last Airbender, will have important changes: In this adaptation, your mother will not be a victim of Fire nationbut from a mysterious supernatural event.

Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko at the time they said that: ‘Whatever they put on the scene, it won’t be what Bryan and I wanted or planned to do ‘ What would you think of these changes? Would you like to see it on stage?

