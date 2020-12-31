Report + it delves into the incesperated stories, in the anecdotes between banbalinas of a team that made history. The silver of the angels is the first report of the new deliveries of Report +. The episode opens today at 10:30 p.m. on #Vamos de Movistar +.

The end of the 1984 Olympics it unleashed a country’s passion for basketball and for a National Team that turned body and soul into that final. That championship changed the lives of twelve players and a coach, Antonio Díaz-Miguel, and forever transformed basketball in our country.

This report was carried out by the team of Robinson report and in front, as presenter, Dani Garrido. Once again, personal stories will shine, following the legacy that Michael Robinson established in his way of telling and watching sport. “Los Angeles Silver It is the tribute to a very special medal. This report pays tribute to a person, Antonio Díaz-Miguel, who changed the perception of a sport that raised to the altars “, details Dani Garrido.