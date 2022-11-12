The report on discussing the draft defense budget for the year 2023 quoted the minister as saying, “Some areas of the defense industry that know the beginning of some activities in our country concern the development of the arms and munitions industry, the manufacture of drones capable of carrying out intelligence and reconnaissance tasks, armed attacks, and the maintenance of military aircraft.“.

The government official did not give details of these activities, referring only to a project currently being carried out by an international company for the maintenance of military aircraft in the Benslimian region, north of Casablanca..

But he explained that Morocco seeks to “urge international companies to implement investment projects in Morocco, within the framework of its contractual obligations regarding the deals concluded with them” to purchase weapons and military equipment..

For his part, the local “Ya Bladi” website said that the security cooperation agreement signed between Morocco and Israel in November last year includes the establishment of military industries in Morocco..

“Cooperation in the defense industry and technology transfer” was among the terms of this agreement, which is part of strengthening relations between the two countries, according to what was announced at the time..

Lodiyi stated, according to the parliamentary report, that the Kingdom had adopted a law allowing the licensing of the establishment of military industries, “to strengthen the gradual independence of our country in this field.”“.

He added that this “attracted the interest of Moroccan and international investors, for whom explanatory meetings were devoted to laying out the envisaged goals.”“.

On the other hand, the Moroccan Minister referred to the use of small drones among the means used in border control and combating irregular migration.