IAccording to a report, more and more pensioners in Germany are going to work. Currently, 1,123,000 employees are over 67 years old and have therefore exceeded the normal retirement age, reports the “Redaktions Netzwerk Deutschland” (RND), citing answers from the Federal Ministry of Labor to parliamentary questions from the left-wing faction.

The number is therefore made up of 251,000 pensioners subject to social security contributions and 872,000 pensioners who are only employed on a part-time basis. The Left sees the fact that the vast majority are only marginally employed in so-called 520-euro mini-jobs as a clear indication that more and more pensioners have to work to make a living.

Left calls for pension increase

“More and more people are still having to work over the age of 67, which is a sad development and a symptom of a broken pension system,” said the Left Party’s East Representative, Sören Pellmann, to the RND. Poor pensions and high prices are actually forcing more and more older people to continue working. “For many people, this is not a voluntary decision, but rather necessary to get through the month,” criticized Pellmann.

Last week, the left-wing parliamentary group leader in the Bundestag, Dietmar Bartsch, called for an extraordinary pension increase of ten percent or at least 200 euros per month. He also demanded that the pension level in Germany be raised again to “at least 53 percent” – from the current level of around 48 percent.