A report by the Spanish newspaper “Sport” sparked a surprise when it said, citing multiple sources, that Lionel Messi’s return to Barcelona is possible if his current club, Inter Miami, fails to qualify for the final stage of the American League Championship, which will make the Catalan club apply for the “flea” in the contract. The next winter transfer market is in January.

The report confirmed that Barcelona has not yet taken any serious action regarding this deal, but it is currently studying the matter, taking into account its financial situation before contracting with Messi.

Messi missed participating with Inter Miami recently due to injury, which led to a deterioration in the team’s results, and his participation in the “playoff” stage became doubtful.

Inter Miami fell to the penultimate place in the Eastern Conference with 33 points, 5 points away from the qualifying places for the knockout rounds, with 3 rounds remaining before the end of the preliminary round.

The newspaper “Mundo Deportivo” had quoted the president of Inter Miami, Jorge Mas, as saying that he promised Messi “to do everything possible in the coming years”, so that he would be able to return and bid farewell to his fans at “Camp Nou”, the historic stadium of the Spanish club.

Mas added: “Inter Miami might go there, or we could play a friendly match with Barcelona.”

He continued: “I have always aspired to sign a contract with Messi. Everyone was telling me that I was crazy because I was thinking about him coming to Inter Miami.”

After announcing his departure from Paris Saint-Germain, Leo announced that he had decided to move to the team owned by English football legend David Beckham.

The 35-year-old Argentine striker spent the last two seasons in French club Saint-Germain, after moving in 2021 from Barcelona, ​​whose shirt he wore for most of his football career.