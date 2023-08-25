Right now the BioWare people are busy with two big projects, the first one is mass effect with the fourth main installment, which has the hope of the fans on its shoulders. the other is Dragon Age Dreadwolf, of which there are few details and now it is known the reason why we have not seen much.

As mentioned by the reporter known as Jeff Grubbhas discussed behind the scenes with anonymous sources, following the news that BioWare is carrying out a new round of layoffs, that the game has been suffering from development problems, which is why it is going to be delayed internally, since initially there was talk of its launch for the 2023.

development has moved on 2024in March, but Grubb He also said that he believes it is highly likely that the launch will be pushed back further, probably to the end of 2024 itself, or to the beginning of 2024. 2025. Something that I wouldn’t miss so much, because for now the teams are focused on more projects with a probability of coming out sooner.

For now it has been confirmed that it will arrive in PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

