A couple of days ago a report emerged from an insider, who assures that a new game of Mario Kart would be announced in 2022. Although this information has not yet been confirmed, An analyst supports these statements, and has even indicated that this title would arrive this year.

Recently, Kantan Games’ Dr. Serkan Toto shared his predictions for 2022 with GamesIndustry.biz. Here he mentioned that although Mario Kart 8 Deluxe still selling quite well, Nintendo would already be working on the next installment of the series, and it would have a new twist on gameplay. This was what he commented:

“I am aware that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still selling very well on the Nintendo Switch, but Mario Kart 9 is in active development (and comes with a new twist) and Nintendo could make fun of it this year.”

As if that were not enough, he also mentioned that a Nintendo property coming to mobile devices this year:

“On mobile, Nintendo has been very quiet since the launch of Mario Kart Tour in 2019, but I think 2022 is when we will see an established IP reaching smart devices again.”

Of course, at the moment there is no official information from Nintendo, and it is likely that the Big N does not confirm or deny these reports. Remember that Mario Kart 8 originally came to the Wii U in 2014, where it became the most popular title on this console, managed to reply with his version Deluxe on Switch.

In related topics, another analyst has indicated that the successor of the Switch would arrive in 2024. Similarly, here you can learn more about the Mario Kart rumor.

Editor’s Note:

A new Mario Kart is just and necessary. Yes OK 8 Deluxe it’s a fantastic game, it’s about time we saw new tracks, cars, characters and mechanics. This installment will surely be a success that rivals the top sales positions of the Switch.

Via: GamesIndustry.biz