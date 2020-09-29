Manchester United is apparently with an official offer for Jadon Sancho to the Tuesday BVB approached. The total volume of the transfer request should amount to 100 million euros.
The transfer saga about Jadon Sancho and Manchester United is actually over. Sports director Michael Zorc has already made it clear that the attacker will not leave the club this summer. Captain Marco Reus also spoke in a media round on Tuesday about how happy they are at BVB that Sancho has decided to spend another year in Dortmund.
Still, the Red Devils apparently won’t let up. How Sky reports, the traditional English club made the first official offer for 80 million euros to BVB on Tuesday. Including bonus payments, the total volume could ultimately amount to 100 million euros.
Regardless of the fact that BVB set the pain threshold for Sancho at a non-negotiable 120 million euros, the Bundesliga club will not let the British go this year. BVB is said to have already rejected the offer from Manchester.
