The Spanish newspaper indicated that the Spanish coach, Pep Guardiola, told the administration that he wanted to sign Moroccan defender Ashraf Hakimi.

According to Marca, Guardiola wants to strengthen the right side with the brilliant Moroccan full-back, and the European champion is ready to pay a “high sum” to sign him from Paris Saint-Germain.

The team expects the departure of English full-back Kyle Walker from the team, which created a necessary need to sign a modern right-back like Hakimi.

Hakimi’s contract expires in the summer of 2026 with Paris Saint-Germain, which complicates the issue, and if the French team agrees to let the player leave, he will only accept a “huge” amount.