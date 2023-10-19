A specialized report on electronic security stated that malicious software of all types was discovered targeting computers that operate industrial control systems in Middle Eastern countries.

The report, issued by Kaspersky, a company specializing in electronic security, and presented at the GITEX Technology Exhibition in Dubai on Thursday, stated that attacks were detected in the Middle East during the first half of this year on 36.8% of computers for the same systems, which is higher than the global average. The most important sectors that were subjected to these attacks were: energy (38.4%), oil and gas (31.0%), and manufacturing (21.4%), and they were also banned after they were discovered..

Computers are used for industrial control systems In the oil and gas, energy, automotive manufacturing, building automation infrastructure, and other fields, with the aim of performing a range of operational technology functions, from engineer and operator workstations, to supervisory control and data acquisition (SCADA) servers, and Cyber ​​attacks on these devices are considered very dangerous, because they threaten to cause huge material losses, and may go so far as to halt operations on controlled production lines, or even disable the entire facility.

Imad Al-Haffar, chief technical expert for the Middle East, Turkey and Africa region, said: There are different types of cyber threats that industrial control systems face, including malicious scripts, spyware Trojans, worms, ransomware, and others.

He added to reporters today that the Middle East was one of the regions with the highest percentage of computers for industrial control systems vulnerable to cyber attacks, and on which malicious scripts and phishing pages were blocked during the first half of this year 2023 (14.3% in the Middle East compared to the global average of 2023). 12.7%).

He continued: Malicious scripts seek to achieve a wide range of goals: from collecting data, tracking users, and redirecting them to malicious websites, all the way to downloading various malicious programs, such as spyware and/or secret cryptocurrency mining programs, and targeting the system or browser..

Al-Haffar added that spyware is one of the other prominent threats targeting industrial control systems devices, noting that Africa has the highest percentage of devices on which spyware was blocked in the first half of 2023 (9.8%), and the Middle East region also had a high share, reaching to (8.3%), while the global average is 6.1%.

The Middle East was also one of the regions with the highest percentage of ICS computers vulnerable to ransomware attacks in the first half of 2023 (0.56% vs. global average of 0.32%).