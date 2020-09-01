Luis Suárez was in the course of the crashing restructuring FC Barcelona sorted out, but the Uruguayan striker doesn’t have to worry about his next employer despite his 33 years of age. After the interest of Juventus Turin was already known, there are now increasing signs that the striker will play alongside Cristiano Ronaldo in the coming season.
Suárez would actually be under contract in Barcelona until the summer of 2021, but the Catalans’ new coach, Ronald Koeman, had already informed the striker that he would have to leave the club. Suárez is now demanding compensation in the amount of his actually planned remuneration for the contract period – it should be 25 million euros for Suárez.
Like the Italian Gazzetta dello Sport reports, Suárez’s advisors are said to have met for the second time with representatives from Juventus Turin to negotiate a deal. Turin’s Vice President Pavel Nedved is also in close contact with Suárez.
According to the Italian newspaper, the gap in the Juve attack created by the termination of the contract with Higuain could also be closed by the Roman Edin Dzeko. However, Juve would have to pay a hefty transfer fee to the Roma for the Bosnian – in contrast to a commitment from Suárez.
In addition, Turin would benefit from Italian tax law in the Suárez case. This provides that players who have been signed from abroad are taxed significantly less than players who were previously under contract in Italy.
Dzeko would therefore cost more salary to get the same net sum as Suárez.
