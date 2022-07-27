The human rights of women and girls in Afghanistan have been drastically curtailed since the Taliban took power in August 2021. That states human rights organization Amnesty International in the report ‘Death in Slow Motion’ which was published on Wednesday.

child marriages

According to the research, the rights of women and girls are being violated in the areas of education, work and freedom of movement. The number of child and forced marriages is increasing. Women do not receive proper protection from domestic violence and they are often arrested for minor offences. Women who peacefully protested oppressive rules are threatened, arrested, detained and tortured.

“Less than a year after the Taliban took power in Afghanistan, their draconian policies deprive millions of women and girls of their right to live a safe and free life,” said Agnès Callamard, Amnesty International’s secretary general. “Going to school, working, leaving home – is under control and severely curtailed.”

Amnesty calls on the international community to demand ‘drastic’ policy changes from the Taliban. The human rights organization also states that ‘consequences’ must be attached to it, such as targeted sanctions or travel bans.