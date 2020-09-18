Liverpool FC appear to have their eye on Wolverhampton’s Diogo Jota. It is reported from England that Jürgen Klopp’s club is interested in the winger’s transfer.
A few hours after the – albeit no longer surprising – hammer transfer from Thiago, Liverpool FC seems to have found the next target on the transfer market. The British Times reports that the reigning English champion has a specific interest in Diogo Jota. The Portuguese has been playing for Wolverhampton for two years now, who signed him from Atlético Madrid for around 14 million euros.
According to the report, the talks are already advanced and productive. The negotiations should go hand in hand with those around the Dutch defender Ki-Jana Hoever (18), whom the Wolves would like to sign in reverse. Ultimately, however, the personal details are not settled with one another, they must still be viewed individually. While Hoever is likely to cost a little more than ten million euros, Jota would have a price tag of over 35 million euros.
Particularly noticeable: Jota, who usually appeared regularly and was very often in the starting line-up, no longer played a role in the Wanderers’ first two competitive games. On the first day of the Premier League he sat on the bench against Sheffield United for the full 90 minutes, in the EFL Cup against Stoke City three days later he was no longer part of the squad. Accordingly, there are many indications that the rumors should be taken seriously and that an agreement could be expected early on.
The fact that the Reds should have already submitted at least one direct offer makes all the more sense. Whether there will be an exit in addition to the young defender Hoever in order to absorb the costs is still open. In between, Georginio Wijnaldum was considered a possible farewell candidate because FC Barcelona had expressed interest. After a “positive conversation” the topic seems to be off the table. The fact that Mohamed Salah should be one of the Catalans’ major transfer targets still leaves room for speculation.
