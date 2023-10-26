Report | Labore: The mortgage debtor will lose this year, the recipient of earnings-related benefits next year

Labore predicts the development of income, taxes and purchasing power of example families in 2023-2025.

Interest rates the increase will especially discipline the purchasing power of a family with mortgage debt this year. Next year, on the other hand, the income of an unemployed person receiving earnings-related unemployment allowance and a single parent receiving housing allowance will decrease sharply.

The data appear from the sample family calculations of Labore, a study of work and economy. With the help of seven imaginary example families, Labore monitors, among other things, the development of family income, taxes and purchasing power.

The report published now examines the years 2023–2025. Examples are a family with a good income, a white-collar family, an employee family, a single-parent family, an unemployed person living alone receiving labor market support, an unemployed person receiving earnings-related unemployment allowance, and a retired couple.

The earnings of all wage-earning families are predicted to grow by five percent this year and four percent in both following years.

Pensioners available nominal income will increase the most in percentage terms in the next few years of the example families, when pensions tied to both the labor and national pension indexes will be increased this year and next year, which are larger than earnings growth.

Although in Labore’s example, the retired couple lives in an owner-occupied apartment, the good development of pensions makes the report of the seven families in the years 2023–2025 the best in terms of the development of the family’s purchasing power.

Worst the situation is with the unemployed receiving earnings-related benefits, whose disposable income will decrease by 2025 well below the level of 2022.

There will be no significant changes in the purchasing power of the unemployed receiving labor market support during the forecast period.

As a result of cuts to the general housing allowance, the purchasing power of single-parent families will also decrease by more than six percent next year. The decline in purchasing power will also continue in 2025, but the drop will not be as big as next year.

Good luck there is a big drop in the family’s purchasing power this year due to the increase in the costs of owner-occupied housing. However, purchasing power will start to increase in the following years as a result of rapid growth in earnings and the tax reductions to be made next year, Labore predicts.

According to the forecast, the costs of owner-occupied housing, which started to increase in 2021, will continue to grow even stronger this year, but will turn to a decrease in 2025.

With a white-collar family unlike other sample families, has a mortgage, and therefore the rise in interest rates will weaken its purchasing power the most this year. However, the development will turn positive in the next two years.

Rents rose clearly less than the cost of owner-occupied housing this year as well. That and the favorable earnings development protected the employee’s family from a larger decline in purchasing power.