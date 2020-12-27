Eintracht Frankfurt needs a successor for Bas Dost. After changing the striker to Club Brugge was again about a return from Luka Jovic speculated, loud PICTURE however, this scenario is unlikely.
Due to the Corona crisis, Eintracht Frankfurt is dependent on any income. Therefore, the Hessians decided (unlike in the summer) to sell Bas Dost to Club Bruges. According to a report by the PICTURE the Belgian top club paid four million euros transfer fee, and the wages of the rumored four million euros are lost.
The warm money rain, however, has a negative impact on the management structure. With André Silva and Ragnar Ache, there are only two strikers left, but the latter has hardly been able to prove himself so far and is only expected to develop anyway. The same goes for Dejan Joveljic, who is hunting for goals for Wolfsberger AC this season and has contributed eight goals in 19 games.
There was speculation that Luka Jovic would return in the summer. The 23-year-old, who moved from Eintracht to Real Madrid for 63 million euros in summer 2019, is said to have been to talks in the main metropolis and could have imagined a return, but the financial dimensions should have prevented a transfer. According to the report, Jovic earns ten million euros a year in Madrid, so a loan deal would only have been possible if Real had taken over a large part.
Also in these days there has been speculation about a loan, but a return of Jovic is not an issue within the club. Accordingly, the financial hurdle is still too high. In addition, the international competition is great, so PICTURE. According to the Spanish newspaper AS is AC Milan interested in Jovic, Sky Sports also brought Wolverhampton Wanderers into play.
For sporting reasons, a return to the SGE does not make sense. Due to the low match practice at Real, Jovic needs time to find his old strength, and Adi Hütter is forced to switch his system over to him. Most recently, the head coach preferred to play with a striker and two attacking midfielders behind them. With more ball security and creativity, Eintracht wants to find more playful solutions – in this regard, a transfer from Jovic, who has benefited above all from Ante Rebic and Sebastien Haller, would be a step backwards.
Leave a Reply