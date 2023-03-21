Home page politics

Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is apparently traveling to Ukraine today. © Uncredited/Kyodo News/AP/dpa

The visit would take place in the context of Japan’s G7 Presidency. The next summit is scheduled for May in Hiroshima.

According to media reports, Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is visiting Ukraine today. After completing a visit to India, Kishida is on his way to Ukraine, where he will meet President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Japanese broadcaster NHK World reported, citing government and ruling party officials.

It is expected that before the annual G7 summit of economically strong democracies in May, Kishida will want to assure the Ukrainian president of his country’s support in the fight against Russia. Japan currently chairs the G7. The next summit will take place in the Japanese city of Hiroshima. dpa