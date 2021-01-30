In the past few weeks Borussia Dortmunds The club management emphasized several times that they do not want to commit any expensive newcomers in winter. The targeted construction sites included the storm peak. Now BVB apparently wants to resort to an immediate solution that FC Bayern used last season.
Because after Sport1-Duesday, Dortmund has sent Inter Milan a loan request for Ivan Perisic. According to the report, the Serie A club would be ready to let the 31-year-old Croatian, who has already kicked at BVB in the past, go. Apparently, Perisic does not want to return to Germany.
Perisic is said to have rejected BVB, allegedly Hertha BSC also asked Inter about Perisic. The former BVB player, who turned out to be an all-purpose weapon in a Bayern dress last season and now plays a subordinate sporting role under Antonio Conte at Inter, would much rather be hired in Spain or England.
Thus, the Dortmund chances of an immediate storm solution decrease by the end of the season. BVB has meanwhile made itself far too dependent on Erling Haaland, with Moukoko as a back-up in the storm top, the club is taking a risk. Let’s see if something will happen in the next few hours.