#BVB – @ SPORT1 sources: Borussia Dortmund have asked Inter Milan on a loan deal for 31-yo striker Ivan Perisic. @Inter would let him go. But the Croatian international don’t want to come back to the Bundesliga. His target is Spain or England. ⚫️? https://t.co/cyalETND6m

– Patrick Berger (@berger_pj) January 30, 2021