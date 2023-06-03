In recent days there have been reports of cases of animal abuse in the State of Mexico, however it is a reality that happens every day in the country, so it is important that citizens know how and where to report this crime.

In 2021, the Chamber of Deputies approved various reforms regarding crimes against the integrity of animals, since in that year Mexico ranked third worldwide for registering a considerable number of cases of animal abuse.

Between 2019 and May 2023, the Citizen Council for Security and Justice of Mexico City has received 27 thousand 892 reports for this crime.

Animal abuse is a inappropriate behavior against animals and companion pets that causes suffering or death in these living beings; According to the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (INEGI), this type of violence ranks third in Latin America and occurs in seven out of 10 domestic animals.

In Mexico, 27 states have criminalized animal cruelty, thanks to the pressure of society and animal protectors. This crime is punishable by six years in prison in Mexico City, but in other states the time is different.

What are the fines for the crime of animal abuse?

In general, in Mexico, animal abuse establishes 10 to 100 days of minimum wage as a fine, that is17 thousand 287 pesosas well as between 60 to 180 days of community work, as well as a penalty of three months to two years in prison with a fine of 150 times the Measurement and Update Unit, however, each state regulates it differently and according to to their passed laws.

Fines for animal abuse in the State of Mexico

In the State of Mexico, the Animal Protection Law fines people who violate it and establishes as acts of animal abuse those activities that cause pain or suffering that seriously affect the health of animals, torture, malice, brutality, or negligence is also punished.

People can be fined for neglecting their pets, through poor hygiene conditions, or mobilityLikewise, death is punishable using prolonged suffering, which includes mutilation.

Animal abuse is also found in the Criminal Code of the State of Mexico and according to its article 235 Bis, a person will be found guilty when cause willful injury to any animal or even cause death and for this, they can be arrested and prosecuted. The fine imposed by the authorities of this entity is a sentence of six months to four years in prison, as well as a fine of 150 to 300 days minimum wage.

In case of committing sexual acts against animals, this crime will be punished with a penalty of six months to four years in prison and a fine of 50 to 150 days and in the event that the investigations find saved photographs or videos, the sentence will increase on a case-by-case basis. Meanwhile, people who cause “non-immediate” death will have a sentence of three to six years in prison and a fine of 200 to 400 days.

Fines for animal abuse in Mexico City

In the capital of the country, the Animal Protection Law of Mexico City imposes fines and sentences on people who slaughter animals using methods that cause harm or death to animalsLikewise, people who do not provide veterinary care, abandon pets on public roads, or use them for fights will also be fined.

The Penal Code of Mexico City establishes a penalty of 6 to two years in prison and fines of 50 to 100 daysto people who cause injuries to animals, for serious cases and that endanger the lives of pets, as well as death, will be fined 2 -4 years in prison and 200 to 400 days fine.