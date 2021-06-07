From this weekend a wild rumor began to spread that states that Disney plans to close its television and satellite channel from Disney Channel in Latin America.

This is how a medium that has been entertaining the whole family for more than two decades would come to an end. This information also suggests that the same would happen with the channels Disney Junior Y Disney XD, which also have a long tradition of entertaining viewers.

The closure of Disney Channel is not confirmed

When would all these channels stop working? It is supposed to be June 25 this year. Now, this report is not official. The company has not issued a statement on the matter.

The private TV services, which have the obligation to inform their clients of changes of this type, have not said anything either. There are a comment on behalf of an unofficial account in this regard, and there were some media that they accepted as good.

Cruella is already on Disney + and Mexico is loving her

We refer to Disney Latin America (@mydisneylatino), which in his profile emphasizes that he has no direct relationship with the company. Why will it disappear Disney Channel and other channels?

The same rumor says that it is waiting for users to migrate from these media to their video on demand service. Namely, Disney +. In this sense, it must be said that the current CEO of Disney, Bob chapek, speak of the subject only in May of this year.

Disney CEO announced that channels would be closed

Revealed that Walt Disney Co. plans to close a hundred international channels this year to support its video platform. That was at a conference in JPMorgan Chase & Co., and will join the 30 foreign networks closed last year.

‘The vast majority of that content will migrate to Disney +’ He said Chapek, adding ‘that remains a fundamental strategy for us as we move towards a direct consumer focus’.

In 2020 Disney closed the Disney Channel in the United Kingdom. So based on what this CEO said, it is possible.

Now, we would like to say that some media also handle that Dany martins, driver Zapping Zone, also spoke of the closure of this channel in Latin America. However, we do not have your statements on hand. This is why we cannot trust this report without proof to support the information.

Fountain: Twitter.



