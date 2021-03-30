Dubai (Al-Ittihad) The UAE economy stands on the verge of a new phase, especially at the level of the industrial sector, a phase that opens new doors of domestic and international industrial investments, and leads to ensuring the country’s strategic industrial security, and strengthening the elements of strength represented in innovation, advanced technology, and applications of the fourth industrial revolution.

The UAE provides a vital model in the field of various investments, including industrial investments, and it is an incubator environment for these investments, and attractive to new investments, especially since the UAE business environment has high standards and competitiveness in terms of transparency, rule of law, and the ability of the UAE economy to flourish, In light of the state of stability, major successes have mainly accumulated in the industrial sector, among them the presence of more than 21 integrated free industrial zones in the country.

The support provided by the UAE to the industrial sector represents a great incentive for local and foreign investors, especially in the areas of the fourth industrial revolution, advanced technology, technology and industrial intelligence industries, space industries, medical, clean and renewable energy, machinery and equipment, rubber and plastics, chemicals, and oil industries. Heavy industries for iron and aluminum, electronic and electrical appliances, pharmaceutical industries, and food and beverages.

In addition to industrial sectors related to aviation, marine vessels, pharmaceutical industries, medical equipment, manufactured metals, and fast-moving consumer goods, all of which are viable areas for growth, development and investment, in light of an incubator and attractive environment for investments that attract local and international capital.

The Fourth Industrial Revolution

The UAE is one of the most prominent countries in the Middle East and the world, in its focus on technology-related industries, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, launched the UAE Strategy for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in September 2017, Which aims to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global center for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and to contribute to achieving a competitive national economy based on knowledge, innovation and future technological applications that integrate physical, digital and vital technologies. The strategy embodies the government’s directions for the UAE to become a leading global model in the proactive confrontation of future challenges. Adopting technologies and tools provided by the fourth industrial revolution to serve society.

The launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology “Operation 300Bn” ​​comes as a comprehensive and integrated national program aimed at increasing the contribution of the industrial sector to the country’s GDP from 133 billion dirhams to 300 billion dirhams by 2031, announcing a new phase in which the UAE targets industrial sectors with priority. , In order to develop them, by improving the legal and legislative structures, providing capabilities for investors, supporting the growth of national industries and enhancing their competitiveness.

This strategy constitutes a national action plan within the framework of a broad vision that seeks to advance the industrial sector and maximize its returns to be a major economic tributary, by providing and strengthening the possible mechanisms and tools, and building a legislative, legal, logistical, technical and infrastructure umbrella that is the most flexible, providing a package of unprecedented facilities and exemptions Attracting foreign investments in the industrial sector and providing a productive industrial environment in the Emirates with international standards, in addition to supporting and marketing the local industrial product and enhancing its quality and competitiveness.

The unified industrial identity has also been launched, which is an extension of the visual identity of the UAE, which has the title “Make in the Emirates”. It will serve as a major marketing campaign, with the aim of making the industrial product in the country a reflection of everything that the state’s identity based on uniqueness and distinction represents, within unified standards. At the level of the Emirates of the country, it adopts the highest standards of efficiency and superior quality, highlighting the Emirati component in the national product, and enhancing the competitiveness of industry and national products, so that they are among the Emirati exports required in the world for their quality and competitiveness.

The UAE also aims to transform into a complex of industrial expertise in the region, stimulate innovation and adopt advanced technology in industrial systems and solutions, enhance the country’s position as a global destination for leading future industries, and qualify Emirati competencies in this sector.

Competitiveness

In 2018, the UAE ranked 35th in the world in the Industrial Competitiveness Index, and the contribution of the industrial sector to the GDP reached 133 billion dirhams in 2018, which is equivalent to 8.4%, and the value of industrial exports reached about 240 billion dirhams in 2018. .

The volume of expenditure on research and development in the industrial sector in the UAE is 1.3% of the GDP, and the number of industrial companies operating in the country at that time reached more than 33 thousand companies, 95% of which were small and medium companies, and the number of workers in the industrial sector in the country reached 737 thousand Employees, which are very important figures, confirming that the available investment opportunities are great, and that the provision of financial facilities will lead to great prosperity in this sector.

Aerospace industries

The space industries sector in the country is one of the sectors full of investment opportunities, as it has the largest space sector in the region, which enhances the investment attractiveness of the space industries sector in the country, in particular, with official and governmental support, and the presence of the legislative and legal foundations that regulate the work of the space sector. Locally, and the advanced infrastructure such as related development and scientific research centers.

In addition to the volume of government investment in this sector, which has emerged through giant projects such as building and launching satellites, the Emirates Moon Exploration Project, which is the first Emirati and Arab mission of its kind, and sending the Hope Probe to Mars, where the mission succeeded and is still continuing as planned, With all professionalism and ability, this sector is also full of opportunities in terms of complementary industries associated with it, which are technical industries that are the most complex and of global importance.

One of the industrial sectors full of investment opportunities is the artificial intelligence technology sector, as the state focuses on harnessing technology in its national industries, while the UAE plans to become a global center in the fields of artificial intelligence, and charting the country’s future aspiration to transform into a global center for industrial innovation.

artificial intelligence

It should be noted here that the artificial intelligence technology sector is related to other sectors for which artificial intelligence provides solutions and modern operating systems, such as oil and gas field development projects, renewable energy and major infrastructure projects, transportation and shipping, defense industries, food industries, rubber and consumer and manufacturing plastics. .

Among the industrial sectors rich in investment opportunities are the sector of rubber and plastics products, and the Emirates, which is an oil-producing country, is able to benefit from this sector by various means. In addition to exporting oil and gas as a raw material, these resources can be manufactured and refined for the production of plastics, which are widely required globally. .

Food Industry

The food industry sector is one of the most important sectors that support the food security system in the country, as it provides added value in providing food commodities for long periods, and contributes to increasing local production also in the long term. Overcoming any challenges in supply chains.

This sector is one of the important transformational sectors, full of great investment opportunities, as it is the third largest sector in terms of the number of national manufacturing companies, and it is also related to technology, in terms of smart operating systems, the use of artificial intelligence, and the development of these industries in a way that makes them competitive, in a way that qualifies them. To be also attractive to more local and international investments, and to transform the UAE into a global center for food security based on innovation.

sustainable development

The UAE harnesses the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution to achieve the United Nations goals of sustainable development and global prosperity, as the World Summit on Industry and Industrialization, launched by the country in partnership with the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, represented a global platform that brings together global industrial sector leaders to forge a transformative future for this sector that can devote its role In building a better future for all.

The UAE also has a pioneering experience in adopting the techniques of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, as it was the first country in the world to establish a Council for the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and it also announced an ambitious strategy that aims to make the country an open laboratory for the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.