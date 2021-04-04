Dubai (Al Ittihad) – With the launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the United Arab Emirates is confidently moving, according to the forward-looking vision of its wise leadership, towards a new phase of sustainable economic growth.

Industry – especially those linked to vital and strategic sectors, which adopt the applications of the Fourth Industrial Revolution – is one of its main pillars.

The strategy is based on realistic and existing data and foundations related to the capabilities of the UAE and its natural advantages on the one hand, and its infrastructure, legislative and financial and human resources on the other hand, in addition to the existence of work environments and specialized incubators represented in specialized industrial zones and free zones that allow companies to launch their business from the UAE and direct their activities to The whole world, taking advantage of possibilities rarely found anywhere else.

There are 28 business and logistical services areas in the UAE, and these areas have competitive capabilities and advantages that attract long-term investments from companies that are always looking for options to improve their competitiveness, as they make the decision to establish a new facility in an industrial area – whether for manufacturing or to meet the requirements of logistics and distribution. To take advantage of an enabling, business environment system, market access and raw materials.

An ideal attraction environment

The specialized and free industrial zones in the Emirates are distinguished by their strategic distribution over the emirates of the country in a manner consistent with all requirements, and it is considered the Jebel Ali Free Zone (Jafza) in Dubai, Khalifa Industrial City (Kizad) in Abu Dhabi, the Hamriyah Free Zone (Sharjah), the Free Zone in Ajman, the Free Zone in Fujairah and the complex. Industrial zone in the Ras Al Khaimah Free Zone is among the most prominent of those areas.

The stable legal system in the United Arab Emirates and a history of strong support for international and local companies operating in the country have strengthened the country’s distinguished global reputation in the field of industrial complexes, not only because of their logistical advantages, but also because of other enabling factors, such as human resources, raw materials, infrastructure and facilities. Financing.

The UAE is an economic capital in the region and an ideal environment for embracing various economic activities and doing business, and the industrial sector in it enjoys an exceptional support system, thanks to several factors and advantages, on top of which are great economic stability, environment, strategic location, and strong and continuous government spending.

energy resources

The country is also rich in traditional, vital and renewable energy resources, which are required sources for the industrial sector, such as chemicals, minerals, gas and raw materials. The UAE has an infrastructure that is the best and most integrated of its kind in the region in terms of transportation, communications and services, in which all conditions and standards are met to ensure the growth and prosperity of the sector Industrialized in a sustainable way.

The UAE also has the most advanced digital infrastructure in the region, ranking first in the Arab world and in the region’s countries in the Digital Competitiveness Index for the year 2020, and the UAE provides legal and logistical advantages and facilities within the legislative and procedural umbrella that is the most competitive.

A pivotal role

According to the statistics of the UAE Ministry of Economy, total merchandise trade in free zones in the UAE increased to 658.9 billion dirhams during 2019, an increase of 11% compared to 592.5 billion dirhams compared to the previous year.

To indicate the importance of these regions in diversifying the economy and sources of income, it suffices to indicate that the value of its commodity trade accounted for about 38% of the country’s total non-oil merchandise trade during 2019, which amounted to 1.7 trillion dirhams, according to official statistics.

The value of free zone imports in the country amounted to about 340.6 billion dirhams in 2019. As for the level of free zone exports, they increased during the past year to 41.1 billion dirhams and re-exports worth 277.1 billion dirhams.

The free zones include tens of thousands of companies operating in various sectors, from industry to logistics and commercial services to technology, media and more.

China tops the list of the ten most important trade partners for the free zones in the UAE, and Chinese imports account for 23.9% of total imports to it, followed by India by 15.5%, the United States of America by 6.9%, and then Vietnam, Japan, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Germany, the United Kingdom and South Korea.

Ensure supply chains

The market in which the industrial complexes are located is a very important component for any company looking for a new location for work, because that market determines the terms of trade between the country of the new customer’s home and the target markets.

The United Arab Emirates, for example, has access to more than 100 countries that have signed free trade agreements and bilateral agreements, in addition to access to more than 22 countries exempt from customs duties. Location is about access to the market, but also the ability to freely benefit from the advantages of trade.

Talents and human cadres

Considerations for choosing companies for the industrial and free zones in which they wish to work also include, and mainly, the general business environment in terms of talents, capabilities and human cadres.

The UAE, in terms of human resources in particular, is an attractive environment that is unparalleled in the region, as it ranks first in the Middle East and North Africa region, and third in the world in terms of the population’s feeling of safety in 2020, according to the “Global Law and Order 2020” index issued by the Foundation “ The American Gallup, and the UAE enjoys a social climate with a great deal of diversity and ethnic, cultural and religious pluralism, within an environment classified among the most stable, open and tolerant in the world, to become a second home for more than ten million people from more than 190 nationalities.

Unprecedented advantages

As part of an unprecedented package of benefits in the region and the Arab world, the UAE has adopted a long-term residency system, known as “golden residency,” for a period of ten years, which is automatically renewed, in addition to granting the UAE nationality to several categories that include investors, innovators, innovators, experts, scientific talents, and their families.

Staff

Ensuring supply chains during COVID-19

In a related context, the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated the importance of an integrated manufacturing environment capable of ensuring industrial security in times of crisis. The disruption of global supply chains has led industrial companies to rethink the importance of having all partners and suppliers of industrial materials within a distance that prevents supply disruptions and stops Production.

Industrial aggregate capabilities have shown their value during the Covid-19 pandemic, and it has demonstrated that manufacturers located in clustered ecosystems, such as specialized and free industrial zones, have been much more resilient in the face of supply chain shocks.

Indeed, the UAE ranked among the world’s first in the Global Competitiveness Report 4.0, and ranked high on the list of the safest countries in the world in the face of the emerging Corona virus (Covid-19), by virtue of the countries ’ability to address the challenges that the virus imposed on the industrial sectors. And trade in the world.

All these advantages confirm the pivotal role that the specialized and free industrial zones have played in the Emirates, a role that will increase in importance with the launch of the National Strategy for Industry and Advanced Technology, the “300 billion dirhams project”, which will lead the UAE to achieve its pivotal goal of being a regional and international industrial center over the years. Coming.