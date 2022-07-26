A month ago it was confirmed that the script for the second film of joker is already finished, or that is at least what was revealed through some photos in which joaquin phoenix is reading it. And now, a new report is indicating how much money the actor would be earning for reprising his role as the legendary villain.

According to Variety, the interpreter of the character would be earning approximately 20 million US dollars for bringing this unique version of Joker to life once again. This increase is somewhat considerable, since in the first film he was paid 4.5 million dollars, but when the film came out, it became a success that generated many profits.

Joker 2 will once again be written and directed by Todd Phillips, but for now nothing has been said about the start of filming, nor anything directly related to the cast. It has been rumored that Lady Gaga could be harley quinnbut beyond these details, the information of the possible next success of Warner Bros. Movies it’s a secret.

It is worth mentioning, that this universe of the rival of Batman is not linked in any way to others, such as the setting where Robert Pattinson play the bat Also, Batman 2 you already have your own JokerBarry Keoghanwho makes a brief appearance at the end of the tape, stating that he could be the new threat to defeat.

Remember that the first part is available to see in HBOMax.

Via: gamespot