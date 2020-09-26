After his fatal mistakes in the final of the Champions League, the career of goalkeeper Loris Karius went downhill. After he was no longer wanted in Liverpool, he joined Besiktas Istanbul on loan. Now a return to the Bundesliga should be imminent – Union Berlin be interested.
Allegedly, Union Berlin intends to loan the 27-year-old goalkeeper, while Andreas Luthe was signed as successor for Rafal Gikiewicz during the summer break.
So reports imagethat Karius and Union should already agree, only contractual details and the mandatory medical check should be clarified at the beginning of next week. The Berliners want to borrow the ex-Mainz for a year from Liverpool, where he is still under contract until 2022, but will no longer play a role after his mistakes against Real.
However, Union has hired a goalkeeper, Andreas Luthe, who was able to convince at 1-1 in Gladbach and was one of the guarantors for the earned away point. Should you now plan Karius as number one? Maybe the iron want to spark a proper competition between the posts, as they only have the inexperienced Busk and Moser in the squad next to Luthe.
For Karius this year could pretty much be the last chance to prove himself in a big league again, but Luthe will not give him the place in the goal without resistance.
Leave a Reply