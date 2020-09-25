Frankfurt’s unity Poker around Ajdin Hrustic has apparently found a happy ending for all parties involved. imageAccording to information, FC Groningen has accepted the improved offer from the Bundesliga club!
Accordingly, in addition to the transfer fee of one million euros, Groningen also receives a resale share, which Eintracht sports director Fredi Bobic, as is well known, often grants to clubs that sell. Hrustic’s contract only ran until next summer.
The 24-year-old Australian can be used variably on the offensive, but his main position is the right offensive flank, which has long been considered a problem with Eintracht. It remains to be seen whether Hrustic can recommend itself for a larger sporting role. In any case, his transfer is only a matter of time.
According to the report, Frankfurt will only settle the deal after the weekend. However, a contract has already been agreed with the player.
