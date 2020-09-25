At the Hamburger SV there will be a lot more to do in the squad by the end of the transfer window. After with Bayern Munich Ron-Thorben Hoffmann Recently another potential newcomer was associated with the Hanseatic League, the next new signing is about to be concluded.
imageAccording to information, HSV has secured the services of Maximilian Rohr. The 25-year-old central defender will therefore cost 200,000 euros, which FC Carl Zeiss Jena will receive as a transfer fee. Jena originally asked for more than double this amount, but the regional league team could earn even more from the deal through bonus payments.
Rohr played in the third division for the first time last season and was otherwise mostly active in the major league. At HSV, he will probably be scheduled as a reservist to replace the injury-prone Ewerton.
Just a week ago, the club signed another 25-year-old central defender, Moritz Heyer, who, however, already has second division experience. His debut against Düsseldorf was promising.
