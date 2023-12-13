It quoted an unnamed source familiar with the matter as saying that the United States and other mediators had revived talks aimed at holding a prisoner exchange between Hamas and Israel.

Qatar, which continues to play the role of an interlocutor, conveyed to Hamas new ideas for the release of more detainees in Gaza, including not only the remaining women, but also men, according to what the network reported from a source familiar with the efforts and a senior American official.

The American official said: “There are no active negotiations now, but ideas are being explored on how to achieve this.”

But Hamas did not respond to attempts to communicate with it, according to the informed source.

Hamas leaders have repeatedly stated, in recent days, that there will be no negotiation or exchange of prisoners in light of the war.

Qatar spoke with Hamas political officials in Gaza, who conveyed these messages to the movement’s leadership, who are making great efforts to prevent Israel from tracking them electronically.

US officials say that obtaining answers from Hamas was an extremely cumbersome process during the first round of negotiations, which led to the exchange of a number of prisoners from both sides and a temporary cessation of fighting for several days.

It seems that it is difficult for Hamas leaders to engage in negotiations regarding a prisoner exchange, taking into account their security situation and Israel's attempt to assassinate them.

At the same time, Israel resumed its military operations in Gaza against Hamas seven days after the truce, and believes that the attack in the southern Gaza Strip, especially on Khan Yunis, will put more pressure on the movement and may be helpful in removing Israeli prisoners from Gaza, according to the source.

According to CNN, some American officials agree with Israel that military pressure ultimately has an impact in pushing Hamas towards negotiations.

Israeli reports spoke in recent days that Benjamin Netanyahu's government is now open to negotiations with Hamas to reach a new truce that includes a prisoner exchange.