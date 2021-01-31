The imminent transfer from Demarai Gray to Bayer 04 Leverkusen takes shape. The English attacker is said to be at the Werkself for a medical check and then sign a contract until summer 2022.
As Sky reports, the announcement of the transfer is only a matter of time. Gray is already in Germany for the mandatory medical check-up and is supposed to sign a contract with the Werkself for a year and a half. According to the report, Leverkusen pays a transfer fee of around two to three million euros to Leicester City.
On Saturday, head coach Peter Bosz was still covered about Gray: “I don’t know, I have no idea,” Bosz replied with a smile when asked whether the reinforcement from Leicester is already on the way to Leverkusen.
The fast left winger did not get beyond his status as a promising talent with the Foxes. This season, the 24-year-old only played one game in the Premier League.