The inhabitants of Zaporizhia took advantage of the increase in temperature to enjoy the parks and the Dnieper River, a scenario that could not be seen last year due to the conflict. A good part of the inhabitants who had left the city have returned despite being in one of the provinces illegally annexed with the referendum of September 2021. Our special envoy Catalina Gómez Ángel has all the details.

