President Joe Biden celebrates his 81st birthday, becoming the oldest sitting president of the United States, amid questions about his physical and mental health. On repeated occasions, the president has made mistakes in the middle of speeches and loses the clarity of his ideas and, although he tries to downplay it with jokes about his age, it is a factor that voters consider in the next presidential elections. Cristóbal Vásquez reports.
