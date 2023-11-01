First modification: Last modification:
After being claimed by the Israeli Army, several voices have been raised condemning the deadly attack on the Jabalia refugee camp, located in the north of the Gaza Strip, which left at least 50 people dead and several dozen injured. The top diplomat of the European Union, Josep Borrell, assured this Wednesday that he is “horrified” by the high number of fatalities. Report by Federico Cué Barberena.
#Report #Tel #Aviv #Condemnation #grows #attack #Jabalia #refugee #camp