





02:44

The Ibero-American charter of principles and digital rights, the environment and a plan to curb food insecurity in the region are part of the main commitments that will be agreed upon at the meeting of leaders in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic. One of the issues that has already been left out of the final discussions is the one referring to the creation of a new financial architecture. Rosa Pérez Masdeu, special envoy for France 24, with the account of the day.