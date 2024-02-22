



01:23

With an almost unanimous vote, G20 foreign ministers supported the two-state solution to end the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. The Brazilian Foreign Minister, Mauro Vieira, assured the concern of the countries that make up the group regarding the possibility of the expansion of the conflict, the displacement of Gazan refugees to the south of the enclave and Israel's announcement about its offensive in Rafah. Our correspondent Valeria Saccone has more information about the meeting.