Since last Saturday, July 22, different protests have been taking place in Ecuadorian prisons. The origin of the riots occurred in the Litoral penitentiary in Guayaquil, where there was a shootout between pavilions five to nine. All prisons in the country reinforced their security protocols. In addition, the mayor of Manta, Agustín Intriago, died after an armed attack with a rifle. Reports Gustavo Ortega, correspondent for France 24.