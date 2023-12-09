First modification: Last modification:
Several of the Ukrainian cities, which were held by Russian forces, were destroyed in the midst of the invasion and are now seeking to rebuild themselves to return to what they once were. That is the case of Posad Pokrovske, a town in southern Ukraine that witnessed constant clashes and is now undergoing a reconstruction process. Report by Catalina Gómez Ángel, special envoy of France 24.
