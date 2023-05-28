





01:36

The best and best tennis players meet for two weeks in the French capital, to play one of the four grand prix of the WTA and ATP world circuit. In total, there will be 128 athletes of each gender who will seek to obtain, in addition to the trophy, the sum of 2.3 million euros delivered by the organization. The tournament starts next Sunday, May 28 and ends on June 11. Reports Natalia Ruiz Giraldo.